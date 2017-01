Suzuki is expected to sign with the Braves.

The terms of the deal are unknown at this point, but Suzuki will now join a backstop rotation that already features Tyler Flowers and Anthony Recker. Flowers and Suzuki are expected to serve as the top two options, with Recker in line for spot starts as the No. 3 catcher. The 33-year-old Suzuki slashed .258/.301/.403 with eight home runs in 106 games for the Twins in 2016.