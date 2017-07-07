Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Thriving against lefties
Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday in Washington.
Suzuki took southpaw Gio Gonzalez deep in the sixth inning for his seventh long ball of the season. Three of those seven have come in 27 plate appearances against lefties, as the right-handed hitting catcher has amassed a wOBA over .100 higher in such matchups compared to righty-on-righty situations. He's slashing .244/.340/.463 overall.
More News
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Plays hero against former club•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Pops fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Occupies lineup spot Thursday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Drives offense in win over Jays•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Smacks first homer of 2017•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...