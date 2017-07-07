Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Thriving against lefties

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday in Washington.

Suzuki took southpaw Gio Gonzalez deep in the sixth inning for his seventh long ball of the season. Three of those seven have come in 27 plate appearances against lefties, as the right-handed hitting catcher has amassed a wOBA over .100 higher in such matchups compared to righty-on-righty situations. He's slashing .244/.340/.463 overall.