Adams had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.

The speedy outfielder pushed the envelope in the minors by batting .333 in his first 13 games, so the Braves decided to give him a chance for a cup of coffee with the big-league club. He'll replace the recently-DFA'd Chase d'Arnaud on the Braves roster, although Adams seems to be destined for a bench role moving forward unless injuries strike. That being said, he could be a cheap source of steals in deeper leagues if the Braves opt to use him liberally in pinch-running situations.