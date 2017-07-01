Braves' Lane Adams: Struggling since latest call-up
Adams slashed .154/.214/.385 with one home run over 13 at-bats in June.
This is Adams third and longest stint with the Braves this season, but it has also been his worst at the plate. The reserve outfielder holds a .227/.261/.364 slash line in 22 at-bats with three stolen bases for the season. Adams is seeing limited opportunities in his current role with 18 of his at-bats this season coming as a pinch hitter.
