Gohara scattered four hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings for High-A Florida in Friday's 3-1 win over Clearwater.

The former Mariners prospect is off to an outstanding start to 2017, posting a 1.29 ERA and 20:4 K:BB through 21 innings. The low walk rate is particularly noteworthy, as finding the strike zone is something Gohara has struggled with in his minor league career. If the imposing 20-year-old has begun to harness his strong fastball/slider combo, he could make his Double-A debut sometime later this season and provide the Braves with yet another potential frontline starter in their pipeline.