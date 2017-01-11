Gohara was traded to the Braves on Wednesday as part of a four-player deal, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners received outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons in the deal while the Braves also picked up pitching prospect Thomas Burrows, but Gohara is the headliner in the trade from the Atlanta side. The 20-year-old left-hander was regarded by many as a top-10 prospect in the Mariners system after he delivered a 1.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 69.2 innings between Low-A Clinton and High-A Everett last season. Though he lacks the size of a front-line starter, Gohara sports an effective mid-90s fastball and sharp slider that could make him a potential rotation option for the Braves within a few seasons.