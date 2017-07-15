Braves' Luke Jackson: Lack of strikeouts limiting fantasy value
Jackson has 18 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.62 through 27.1 innings in 2017.
After playing a handful of games with the Texas Rangers the last two seasons, Jackson has gathered more playing time in his first season with Atlanta. The good news for the reliever is that he's only given up runs in four out of 24 outings. The bad news, however, is that he gave up 11 runs in those games despite only pitching a total of six innings. Add in his low strikeout rate of 15.9 percent and you get a reliever who appears to be high risk and low reward.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...