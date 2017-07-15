Jackson has 18 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.62 through 27.1 innings in 2017.

After playing a handful of games with the Texas Rangers the last two seasons, Jackson has gathered more playing time in his first season with Atlanta. The good news for the reliever is that he's only given up runs in four out of 24 outings. The bad news, however, is that he gave up 11 runs in those games despite only pitching a total of six innings. Add in his low strikeout rate of 15.9 percent and you get a reliever who appears to be high risk and low reward.