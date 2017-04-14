Braves' Luke Jackson: Recalled from minors
Jackson was recalled by the Braves on Friday.
With reliever Chaz Roe joining a growing list of Braves on the DL, Jackson gets his chance to shine in the big leagues. The right-hander posted a solid 2.45 ERA for Triple-A Round Rock while in the Rangers' system last season, but has yet to validate his skills on a major league level. He'll likely be used in low-leverage situations as he auditions for a more permanent role in the Atlanta bullpen.
