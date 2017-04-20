Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander pitched in the past three games, and after giving up a pair of runs in Wednesday's outing, he'll head down to the minors to make room for Aaron Blair to join the bullpen. Jackson could be back with Atlanta once he has a chance to catch his breath, but he'll need to be a bit sharper if he wants to stick with the big-league club again.