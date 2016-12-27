Smith left his Puerto Rican league team after a recurrence of a strained oblique, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's David O'Brien reports.

The oblique injury undermined his brief stint with a Mexican league team in October, as he has been unable to overcome the injury this offseason. Smith apparently wanted to continue to play in Puerto Rico, but the Braves brought him home as a precautionary measure. In addition to the oblique concerns, Smith does not have an obvious avenue to playing time on the big league club, so he is likely destined to open the year at Triple-A so that he can continue getting everyday at-bats.