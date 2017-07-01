Adams (foot) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Saturday against the A's.

He exited Thursday with a foot contusion and was held out Friday, but the injury was not severe enough to keep him out through the weekend. Adams hit .314/.377/.657 with 10 home runs in 102 June at-bats, prompting discussions about Freddie Freeman (wrist) potentially moving to third base when he comes off the DL in order to keep Adams' bat in the lineup.