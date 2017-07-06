Adams is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals.

Adams will receive a standard day off following four straight starts with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the mound for Washington. In his place, Freddie Freeman will slide back over to first while Johan Camargo covers third.

