Adams (head) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

"Big City" departed Tuesday's contest due to a bout of dizziness, and it appears that the issue hasn't subsided yet despite a night of rest. Continue to consider Adams day-to-day for now while Danny Santana will log a start in left field in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast