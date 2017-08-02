Braves' Matt Adams: Held out Wednesday
Adams (head) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
"Big City" departed Tuesday's contest due to a bout of dizziness, and it appears that the issue hasn't subsided yet despite a night of rest. Continue to consider Adams day-to-day for now while Danny Santana will log a start in left field in his place.
