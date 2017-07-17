Play

Adams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Arizona.

Adams was showing signs of slowing down, so Sunday's blast is an encouraging sign. He projects to continue receiving consistent playing time against right-hand pitchers while locked in at the dish, as Freddie Freeman has been starting at third base of late to keep Adams in the lineup.

