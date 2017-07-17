Braves' Matt Adams: Homers in win over D-backs
Adams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Arizona.
Adams was showing signs of slowing down, so Sunday's blast is an encouraging sign. He projects to continue receiving consistent playing time against right-hand pitchers while locked in at the dish, as Freddie Freeman has been starting at third base of late to keep Adams in the lineup.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...