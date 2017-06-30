Adams was removed from Thursday's game against the Padres after fouling a pitch off his foot, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Jace Peterson will take over at first base for the remainder of Thursday's tilt with Adams now out of the game. If Adams is to miss additional time, it'd leave the Braves extremely thin at first base considering that Freddie Freeman (wrist) is not yet ready to return. More information on Adams' injury figures to be made available before Friday's series opener in Oakland, but Peterson would be the likely candidate to take over at first base if he's given the day off.