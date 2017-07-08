Braves' Matt Adams: Mashes 13th home run Saturday
Adams went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Nationals.
Adams smacked his 14th home run of the season to close out the scoring for the Braves in a 13-run effort. He's launched 12 of his bombs since joining the Braves on May 21, and he's been an outstanding source of production for fantasy owners, as evidenced by his .288 batting average and .553 slugging percentage.
