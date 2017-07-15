Braves' Matt Adams: Out of lineup against southpaw
Adams is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman will move over to first base against lefty Patrick Corbin, opening the door for Johan Camargo at the hot corner. Adams is batting .190/.209/.452 against lefties on the season and .209/.238/.366 against southpaws for his career, so it's possible he will sit out two of three next week against the Cubs with Jon Lester and Mike Montgomery due up in the series.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Mashes 13th home run Saturday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Day off Thursday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Back in action Saturday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: X-rays negative, dealing with foot contusion•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Leaves Thursday after fouling ball off foot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...