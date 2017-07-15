Play

Adams is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman will move over to first base against lefty Patrick Corbin, opening the door for Johan Camargo at the hot corner. Adams is batting .190/.209/.452 against lefties on the season and .209/.238/.366 against southpaws for his career, so it's possible he will sit out two of three next week against the Cubs with Jon Lester and Mike Montgomery due up in the series.

