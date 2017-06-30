Adams (foot) is not in Friday's lineup against the A's.

Adams is dealing with a foot contusion after exiting Thursday's contest by fouling a ball off his foot. The first baseman hasn't missed a game since May 31 and could likely use a day off while Jace Peterson slides in to man his spot for Friday's series opener. With the Braves starting a three-game set in Oakland, Adams could return to the lineup as the DH in the coming days.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories