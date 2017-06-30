Braves' Matt Adams: Out of lineup Friday
Adams (foot) is not in Friday's lineup against the A's.
Adams is dealing with a foot contusion after exiting Thursday's contest by fouling a ball off his foot. The first baseman hasn't missed a game since May 31 and could likely use a day off while Jace Peterson slides in to man his spot for Friday's series opener. With the Braves starting a three-game set in Oakland, Adams could return to the lineup as the DH in the coming days.
