Adams was diagnosed with a left foot contusion after X-rays came back negative Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This comes as a relief with Adams being immediately removed from Thursday's game after fouling a ball off his foot. The X-rays did not reveal any fractures, so Adams should be considered day-to-day until the Braves release a firmer timetable. Jace Peterson would likely get the start at first base Friday if Adams is given the day off to rest.