Braves' Matt Kemp: Completes drills without issue Monday

Kemp (hamstring) was able to take part in fielding, hitting and running drills Monday, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

Kemp reported no issues during any of the activities, further validating the Braves' optimism that he'll be able to come off the disabled list when first eligible Wednesday. Once he's activated, Kemp should immediately take over as the Braves' everyday left fielder. The team has been getting by with a platoon of Jace Peterson and Chase d'Arnaud at the position during Kemp's absence.

