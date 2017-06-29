Braves' Matt Kemp: Drives in two against Friars

Kemp went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run during Wednesday's loss to San Diego.

Kemp's .314 batting average and .887 OPS are his highest marks since the 2012 campaign, and the veteran has 12 homers, 37 RBI and 31 runs. The 32-year-old outfielder is still moving the fantasy needle and projects to continue providing reliable production hitting in the heart of the Atlanta lineup.