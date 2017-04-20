Braves' Matt Kemp: Expected to rejoin Braves on Thursday
Kemp (hamstring) played in a minor-league rehab game Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list and to rejoin the Braves' lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.
Kemp has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since April 8, but after playing seven innings with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, the veteran slugger is ready to return to the majors. His return will be a welcomed sight for the Braves, as the 32-year-old was hitting .500 with two homers and four RBI over his first 17 plate appearances to begin the season.
More News
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...