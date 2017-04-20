Braves' Matt Kemp: Expected to rejoin Braves on Thursday

Kemp (hamstring) played in a minor-league rehab game Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list and to rejoin the Braves' lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.

Kemp has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since April 8, but after playing seven innings with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, the veteran slugger is ready to return to the majors. His return will be a welcomed sight for the Braves, as the 32-year-old was hitting .500 with two homers and four RBI over his first 17 plate appearances to begin the season.