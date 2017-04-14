Braves' Matt Kemp: Eyeing Wednesday return

Kemp (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, David O'Brien of the AJC reports.

The veteran told reporters earlier Friday that he was encouraged by his progress towards a return from a hamstring injury. According to O'Brien, the Braves don't believe Kemp will need to head off on a rehab assignment before rejoining the club mid-week. He'll likely continue to take part in some conditioning work over the weekend before the Braves officially activate him during their series against the Nationals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories