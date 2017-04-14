Braves' Matt Kemp: Eyeing Wednesday return

Kemp (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, David O'Brien of the AJC reports.

The veteran told reporters earlier Friday that he was encouraged by his progress towards a return from a hamstring injury. According to O'Brien, the Braves don't believe Kemp will need to head off on a rehab assignment before rejoining the club mid-week. He'll likely continue to take part in some conditioning work over the weekend before the Braves officially activate him during their series against the Nationals.