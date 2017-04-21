Braves' Matt Kemp: Fans three times in Thursday's return
Kemp went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.
Facing a locked-in Stephen Strasburg is a tough assignment at the best of times, but Kemp had the additional handicap of 10 days of rust to overcome after being activated from the DL. He'll try to find his early-season form this weekend as the Braves begin a series in Philadelphia on Friday.
