Braves' Matt Kemp: Hits third homer

Kemp went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

The veteran sported a 1-for-13 stretch following his return from a hamstring injury that cost him 10 games, so Sunday's round tripper was a welcomed blast. Kemp turned in a sneaky productive 2016 stat line with 89 runs, 35 home runs, 108 RBI and a .268/.304/.499 slash line. Even with modest decline expected, he still provides plenty of fantasy value.