Braves' Matt Kemp: Hits three-run homer
Kemp went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Sunday's win over Arizona.
The veteran is turning in another solid fantasy campaign with a .294/.339/.490 slash line, 13 homers, 44 RBI and 36 runs through 77 games. Matching last season's numbers is probably asking too much at this stage of the season, but Kemp's still a strong asset in the majority of fantasy settings. Hitting in the heart of the Atlanta lineup will help buoy his value moving forward, too.
