Braves' Matt Kemp: Late addition to Sunday's lineup
Kemp (hamstring) was added to Sunday's lineup against the Brewers. He'll start in left field and bat cleanup.
The Braves initially released their lineup with Danny Santana drawing the start in left field, but ultimately decided that Kemp was healthy enough to return to action and issued a revised lineup card with that change. He'll look to build on his .320 average, 12 home runs and 35 RBI moving forward.
