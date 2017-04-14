Braves' Matt Kemp: Pleased with recovery

Kemp (hamstring) did some running drills Friday and was pleased with how he felt, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Great news for Kemp from the rehab standpoint and a firm indication that he could return to the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals. The veteran outfielder indicated he didn't think he'd need to make any rehab starts prior to his activation from the DL, paving the way for a quick return to the squad. He'll look to build off his hot start to the season (8-for-16, two home runs) upon his recovery.