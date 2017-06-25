Braves' Matt Kemp: Remains out Sunday
Kemp (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Kemp has now missed three consecutive games after being removed from Thursday's contest with left hamstring tightness. The Braves have an off-day Monday, so Kemp might be able to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Padres after giving his sore hamstring a full four days of rest. Danny Santana will man left field in the meantime.
