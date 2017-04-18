Braves' Matt Kemp: Slated for rehab appearance Wednesday
Kemp (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
There seemed to be a lot of confidence in Braves camp that their everyday left fielder would be able to return from the DL on Wednesday, but it seems like they'd prefer to take the cautious route with his recovery given how early it is in the season. The plan seems to be that Wednesday will be the only rehab game Kemp plays in, so look for him to be activated in advance of Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...