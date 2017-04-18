Braves' Matt Kemp: Slated for rehab appearance Wednesday

Kemp (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

There seemed to be a lot of confidence in Braves camp that their everyday left fielder would be able to return from the DL on Wednesday, but it seems like they'd prefer to take the cautious route with his recovery given how early it is in the season. The plan seems to be that Wednesday will be the only rehab game Kemp plays in, so look for him to be activated in advance of Thursday's contest.