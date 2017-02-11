Braves' Matt Kemp: Will open season in cleanup spot

Kemp is expected to open the season as the Braves' cleanup hitter, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This isn't a big surprise after he slashed .280/.336/.519 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 56 games for the Braves after being acquired from the Padres last year, but the top of Atlanta's lineup could be more dynamic than you might expect in 2017, with Dansby Swanson the favorite to move into the No. 2 hole, and Ender Inciarte and Freddie Freeman both coming off strong campaigns. The 32-year-old Kemp has topped the 100-RBI mark in both of the last two seasons and seems poised to make it three in a row.