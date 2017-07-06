Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Wisler was summoned back to the big club to offer bullpen reinforcements after Arodys Vizcaino was placed on the DL with a finger strain. The 24-year-old owns a 7.00 ERA and 3:3 K:BB through nine innings out of the Braves' bullpen this season. He has strictly served as a starter this season for Gwinnett, so he'll provide some length as a reliever before ultimately returning to Triple-A to continue being developed as a starter.