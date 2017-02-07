Wisler will likely begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after the Braves re-stocked their rotation with veteran arms this offseason, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Bartolo Colon, R.A. Dickey and Jaime Garcia will all slot in behind Julio Teheran in the rebuilt rotation, with Mike Foltynewicz well ahead of Wisler in the battle for the fifth spot. The 24-year-old has had a rough start to his big league career, posting a 4.88 ERA through his first 265.2 innings over the last two years, and he'll need to put together a strong Triple-A campaign to stay in the club's future plans, given the wealth of prospect talent coming up through the organization behind him.