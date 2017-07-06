Braves' Matt Wisler: Optioned back to Triple-A
Wisler was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Wisler spent just one day with Atlanta during this trip to the big leagues, allowing three earned runs in two innings to Houston during Wednesday's contest. This performance summarized Wisler's time in the majors this year, as he just hasn't been able to find the stuff that has worked down in Triple-A. In a corresponding move, the club called up Akeel Morris, who will make his first journey up to the Braves in his career.
