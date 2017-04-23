Braves' Matt Wisler: Recalled from minors
Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Wisler was in competition for the team's final starting rotation spot during spring training, but was ultimately beat out by Mike Foltynewicz. In three starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, the 24-year-old posted a 3.50 ERA and an 11:4 K:BB ratio over 18 innings. He'll round out the back-end of the Braves' bullpen.
