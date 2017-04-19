Cabrera (elbow) will pitch in an extended spring training game Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

By completing a live batting practice session Tuesday, Cabrera cleared one of the last major hurdles on his road back to active competition. The Braves will keep him in a controlled environment Friday but it sounds like Cabrera could join Triple-A Gwinnett as soon as next week. While Cabrera throws gas and could end up being a closer in the future, he will need to prove his health and rein in his control for that to come to fruition.

