Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Cleared for extended spring outing
Cabrera (elbow) will pitch in an extended spring training game Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
By completing a live batting practice session Tuesday, Cabrera cleared one of the last major hurdles on his road back to active competition. The Braves will keep him in a controlled environment Friday but it sounds like Cabrera could join Triple-A Gwinnett as soon as next week. While Cabrera throws gas and could end up being a closer in the future, he will need to prove his health and rein in his control for that to come to fruition.
