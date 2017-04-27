Cabrera is set to begin his minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Florida Friday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Cabrera will throw one inning Friday and hopefully toss two more in his next outing barring any setbacks. If all goes well in Florida, the 23-year-old will then head to Triple-A Gwinnett where he'll get his footing before returning to the Braves' bullpen.