Cabrera is set to begin his minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Florida Friday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Cabrera will throw one inning Friday and hopefully toss two more in his next outing barring any setbacks. If all goes well in Florida, the 23-year-old will then head to Triple-A Gwinnett where he'll get his footing before returning to the Braves' bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories