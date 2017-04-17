Braves' Max Fried: Solid in Double-A start
Fried (back) allowed one run on two hits while striking out four and walking two through six innings Saturday.
Fried posted a strong second appearance after exiting his first minor-league start just 1.2 innings in with back tightness. This is encouraging seeing as it's only his second start above Low-A, but it's still too small of a sample size to truly draw from. As one of the Braves' top pitching prospects, it will be interesting to monitor how he continues to handle his assignment at Double-A.
