Braves' Micah Johnson: Traded to Braves
Johnson was traded to the Braves on Friday for cash or a player to be named later.
Johnson hasn't shown much to indicate that he can stick in the big leagues, but he should at least get a shot at a roster spot during spring training with the Braves. Johnson spent most of 2016 with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he put up a .677 OPS as a 25-year-old and was 26-for-37 on stolen bases. He has a .226/.299/.264 in 119 career major league plate appearances.
