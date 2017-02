Kirkman agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Kirkman hasn't pitched more than six big league innings since his 2013 campaign with the Rangers in which he posted an 8.18 ERA over 22 innings. The 30-year-old spent the 2016 season with the Brewers and Padres' Triple-A affiliates, posting modest numbers at each stop. He's a long-shot to make the Braves' major league roster.