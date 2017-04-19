Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows just two runs in loss
Foltynewicz (0-2) gave up two runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to Washington.
In three games (two starts), Folty owns an unimpressive 8:7 K:BB over 12.2 innings, so we're not exactly seeing the hoped-for breakout yet. We know he's capable of showing swing-and-miss stuff, but the 25-year-old has been plagued by inconsistent control in the majors and minors alike. That makes him more of an NL-only option than anything else.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Uneven relief appearance Tuesday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Start pushed back, available out of bullpen•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Struggles to keep Pirates off bases Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Working Friday start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Stifles Nats over five innings Tuesday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Confirmed as No. 5 starter•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...