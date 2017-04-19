Foltynewicz (0-2) gave up two runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to Washington.

In three games (two starts), Folty owns an unimpressive 8:7 K:BB over 12.2 innings, so we're not exactly seeing the hoped-for breakout yet. We know he's capable of showing swing-and-miss stuff, but the 25-year-old has been plagued by inconsistent control in the majors and minors alike. That makes him more of an NL-only option than anything else.