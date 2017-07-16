Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans six in no decision

Foltynewicz (7-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings, but received no decision on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Foltynewicz left the contest with a one-run deficit, but the offense came back after his departure to guarantee him a no-decision. This was the first time in five outings that he's allowed more than two runs, and he's been a solid fantasy option with a 3.84 ERA. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Dodgers.