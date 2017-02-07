Foltynewicz is the favorite to break camp as the Braves' fifth starter, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Despite the offseason additions of R.A. Dickey, Bartolo Colon and Jaime Garcia, Foltynewicz is still expected to hang onto a spot in the starting rotation. His filthy mid-90s fastball has yet to produce great results in the majors, but the 25-year-old did improve on his walk and HR rates last season, and he has the stuff and talent to have a breakout campaign if the pieces begin to fall into place for him. Having some veteran pitchers around to give him advice can only help Foltynewicz's development.