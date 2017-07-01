Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Loses no-hit bid in ninth Friday
Foltynewicz (6-5 ) allowed just one hit and four walks while striking out eight over eight innings in Friday's win against the Braves.
Foltynewicz was dealing all night, taking a no-hit bid into the ninth inning before losing it on a solo homer by Matt Olson. He was then replaced by closer Jim Johnson, who was able to secure the much deserved win for the 26-year-old. Aside from an eight run blow-up outing against the Nationals, Foltynewicz has been stellar in June, compiling a 1.09 ERA and 35 strikeouts in five starts (33 innings). His next scheduled start is against a powerful Nationals offense that tagged him for eight runs earlier in the month.
