Foltynewicz allowed just a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.

Foltynewicz has now pitched seven full innings in consecutive outings, and his nine punchouts were especially encouraging. Sunday's outing was his best of the season and showcased the upside that made him a popular late-round target entering the season. He'll make a road start against the Brewers next weekend, which should be a telling outing. Milwaukee has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season.