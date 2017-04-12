Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Uneven relief appearance Tuesday
Foltynewicz worked two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, striking out four without walking a batter but also giving up a two-run home run to Marcell Ozuna.
He was available out of the bullpen after having his next start bumped to next Tuesday at home against the Nationals, and Foltynewicz was once again victimized by the long ball, an ongoing issue for him in his career. The strikeouts are a nice sign, but despite his talent, the 25-year-old has a long way to go before he'll be a reliable fantasy arm in shallower formats.
