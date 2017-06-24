Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Whiffs nine in Friday's win

Foltynewicz (5-5) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings in Friday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

He didn't last long enough for a quality start due to rain and a high pitch count, but Foltynewicz continued his recent run of success nonetheless as he's given up two runs or less in four of five starts in June while posting a 3.49 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB in 28.1 innings this month. The 25-year-old is still a volatile fantasy play due to his control issues, but his strikeout potential makes him a high-risk, high-reward option in many formats. He gets a strong matchup in his next start Thursday on the road against a Padres squad that leads the majors in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers.