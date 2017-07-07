Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Wins third consecutive start

Foltynewicz (7-5) held the Nationals to two runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's win.

Foltynewicz limited the National League's most effective lineup to a second-inning sacrifice fly from Wilmer Difo and a fifth-inning Brian Goodwin solo homer. He's now 3-0 over his past three appearances and has allowed two or fewer runs six times in a seven-start unbeaten stretch. That streak will be tested a week from Sunday in a home clash with the Diamondbacks.