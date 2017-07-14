Braves' Mike Soroka: Another scoreless outing at Double-A
Soroka scattered four hits and struck out six over seven scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi in Thursday's win over Pensacola.
The Braves' No. 6 prospect returned from an appearance at the All-Star Futures Game to continue the impressive form he's shown this season. Soroka doesn't turn 20 until the first week of August, but his 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB in 98.2 innings show that he has little left to prove at this level and a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett could be coming soon, especially if deadline deals create a couple of holes on the major-league roster that require filling from within the organization.
