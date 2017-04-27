Braves' Nick Markakis: Collects season-high three hits
Markakis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs against the Mets on Wednesday.
Although he's hit pretty steadily to open the season, this was Markakis' first three-hit game thus far. He appears poised to offer his typical complement of fantasy stats -- which is to say solid OBP and middling numbers on all other fronts -- thus rendering Markakis useful mostly in deep formats at this point.
