Markakis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs against the Mets on Wednesday.

Although he's hit pretty steadily to open the season, this was Markakis' first three-hit game thus far. He appears poised to offer his typical complement of fantasy stats -- which is to say solid OBP and middling numbers on all other fronts -- thus rendering Markakis useful mostly in deep formats at this point.